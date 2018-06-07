Adekunle Gold's New Album Enters Billboard Top 10

Billboard is a music industry standard record chart published weekly by Billboard magazine. The charts are recorded based on sales, radio play and online streaming.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 07, 2018

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold's new album has made it to the top 10 world album chart on Billboard. 

Billboard is a music industry standard record  chart published weekly by Billboard magazine. The charts are recorded based on sales, radio play and online streaming. 

Adekunle Gold's album, About 30, was released on May 25 and its contains 15 tracks, plus two bonus tracks. The singer said the album came at a time when he is in his 30s and he used it as an opportunity to addresss issues that affect a man of his age.  

Reacting to this new feat, Adekunle Gold went on his social media account to thank his fans, saying: "That's ya boy on #9. Thank you guys. You did it. I didn't." 

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Sahara Reporters, Adekunle Gold said he did not know that managing fame was going to be hard.

"I don't miss not being famous because I was broke; I can't lie," he said. "I wanted this fame but i no know say the thing go dey hard."

SaharaReporters, New York

