Court Freezes INEC's UBA, First Bank Accounts Over N17bn Contract Suit

On Friday Justice John Tsoho granted a Garnishee Order on the accounts of INEC at First Bank PLC and UBA PLC with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the sum of N17.2bn in enforcement of an earlier judgment delivered by Justice Auta on January 28, 2014.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 08, 2018

A court sitting in Abuja has frozen accounts belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over a N34bn contract.

On Friday Justice John Tsoho granted a Garnishee Order on the accounts of INEC at First Bank PLC and UBA PLC with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the sum of N17.2bn in enforcement of an earlier judgment delivered by Justice Auta on January 28, 2014.

The court also ordered the deduction of over N17 billion from the accounts of the electoral body in favour of Beddings Holdings Ltd (BHL).

According to the court documents, Beddings Holdings Ltd.’s ex parte application, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/492/2018, was in court against the electoral body in respect of a contract for supply of Direct Data Capture (DDC) machines, Electronic Collapsible Transparent Ballot Boxes (ECTBB) and Proof Address System/Scheme (PASS) worth N34.5 billion for the 2010 voters’ registration.

Bedding Holdings had approached the court challenging INEC’s decision to give the contract to three companies — Zinox Technologies, Avante International and Haier Electrical Appliances — saying the decision had violated its patent right. The parties in the suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/816/2010 include Bedding Holdings, INEC, the Attorney General of the Federation and the three companies that secured the contract.

The company urged the court to compel INEC to pay it half of the total contract sum amounting N17.2 billion as compensation for infringing on its valid and subsisting patent right. The court agreed that with the total evidence provided by the parties in the case BHL owned a subsisting patent right over the process, application and the use of the DCC machines.

The court, therefore, ordered the then INEC chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, to pay the compensation to the patent holder. But INEC filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal in Abuja in 2014, challenging the judgement of the Federal High Court, which awarded the compensation.

INEC is insisting at the Appeal Court with appeal number: CA/132A/2014 that BHL is not the sole patent owner of the election equipment. The electoral body is also challenging the way and manner BHL rushed and secured the patent right from the Federal Ministry of Commerce within two weeks, even though the process takes months to accomplish.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal National Assembly Lacks The Powers To Pass Vote Of No Confidence, Says AGF
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption N5m 'Bribery' Trial: Witness Says Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Lied About Hospital Admission
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Witness Details How Ladoja 'Stole' Oyo State’s Shares As Part Of N4.7bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Corruption Nigerian Lawyers’ Group Condemns Appellate Court’s Dismissal Of Bribery Charges Against Justice Nganjiwa
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Corruption Stealing From The Dead: EFCC Arraigns Three Suspected Impostors For N141.7m Securities Scam
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Jonathan's Aide, Omokri Burglarizes House In Delta, Carts Away N25Million Meant For Buying Of Votes
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Fears Mount Over ‘Disappearance’ Of Offa Bank Robber Who ‘Killed’ Many Policemen
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Wants To hang A Crime On Me And Detain Me Indefinitely, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics There Is No Doubt That The APC Is Sick, Says Melaye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Legality Of Posthumous GCFR Award To Chief Mko Abiola By Femi Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide At 61
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal National Assembly Lacks The Powers To Pass Vote Of No Confidence, Says AGF
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Keyamo Slams 'Childish' Obasanjo Over Latest Outcry Against Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Tension In Abuja As Shi’ia Protesters Set US, Israeli Flags Ablaze
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Why We Tried To Kill Ebonyi Businessman- Gang Members
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Falana: Saraki Being Politically victimised? That’s Nonsensical!
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu: With June 12 Declaration, Buhari Has Forever Buried The Notion That He Is Undemocratic
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections 'He's Running APC Like A Fiefdom' — Adebayo Shittu Reports Ajimobi To Buhari, Tinubu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad