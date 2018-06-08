Keyamo Slams 'Childish' Obasanjo Over Latest Outcry Against Buhari

Festus Keyamo (SAN), Director, Strategic Communications of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 campaign, has slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for claiming the President was perfecting plans on how to curtail his personal liberties and hang a crime on him.

In a statement released on Friday, Obasanjo had said a part of the plan was for Buhari to seize his International passport and clamp him into detention indefinitely, in order to prevent him from further expressing angst on the pervasive mediocrity in the quality of governance, economic management and in the protection of lives and property by the government.

“The content of the alleged beastly designs, it was learnt are two-fold for now. One, to seize his International Passport and clamp him into detention indefinitely, in order to prevent him from further expressing angst on the pervasive mediocrity in the quality of governance, economic management and in the protection of lives and property by the government,” he had said.

“But, since that could expose the government to a swath of international condemnation, embarrassment and outrage, it is said that another plot being hatched is to cause the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to re-open investigation into the activities of Chief Obasanjo’s administration using false witnesses and documents. This will be a re-enactment of the Abacha era in which Chief Obasanjo was one of the principal victims.”

However, responding hours later, Keyamo said Obasanjo was desperate to deflect attention away from criticism of his failure to declare June 12 Democracy Day throughout his eight years in power.

“OBJ’s outcry is for two reasons: 1. To attract unearned sympathy to himself in order to deflect the damage d immortalisation of June 12 has done to his image as d main antagonist of Abiola’s mandate & 2. to dampen d accolades going d way of PMB over d issue. It’s childish prank,” Keyamo tweeted.