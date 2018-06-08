National Assembly Lacks The Powers To Pass Vote Of No Confidence, Says AGF

Abubakar Malami

Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, says the National Assembly does not have the powers to pass a vote of no confidence on Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police.

The lawmakers earlier passed the no-confidence vote on the IGP after an emergency joint meeting on June 5, after they had accused Idris of harassing their colleagues, including Senate President Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye, lawmaker from Kogi west senatorial district.

While speaking on a Channels TV programme hosted by Kadaria Ahmed on June 6, Malami said the legislative arm does not have the power to do so.

“Within the purview of the constitution, if you look at Section 4 of the constitution alongside Section 88 of the constitution, I think the fundamental functions of the legislature is lawmaking within the context and spirit of Section 4 of the constitution and two, is oversight," he said.

"The oversight function is not open-ended in all sincerity. Within the context of the workings of the ministries, departments and agencies, the major responsibility of the National Assembly is exposing corruption. That is the bottom line.

“I cannot in all sincerity come to terms with the reality of the declaration of the vote of no confidence against the IG, to situate it within the context of the lawmaking responsibility of the national assembly and within the context of exposing corruption.”

However Senator Gabi Abdullahi, spokesman of the Senate, who was also featured on the programme, disagreed with the AGF, saying the lawmakers’ constitutional power does not only apply to the issue of corruption.

“I don’t agree with that (Malami’s position) because that section says inefficiency or waste in the execution or administration of laws within its legislative competence and in the disbursement or administration of funds appropriated by it. So, it is not just the issue of corruption itself," he said.