Buhari Signs Law That Would Have Barred Jonathan From Contesting 2015 Election

Had it been in existence before now, this new law would have prevented former President, Goodluck Jonathan, from seeking re-election in 2015, having completed late President Musa Ya’radua’s tenure in 2011 and was elected President following same year where he did a full four years as president.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 09, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law a bill that henceforth bans a Vice President who completes a President’s tenure form seeking re-election to be president more than once.

The law, has signed by the President, also prohibits deputy governors from doing same, Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), disclosed this to journalists at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

Enang explained that with the new law (Act 16), persons who have taken the oath of President or Governor once can only contest one more time afterwards.

Late President Yar’Adua’s death was announced on May 5, 2010 after a protracted illness. Jonathan was sworn in as the President to complete Yar’Adua’s tenure.

He then contested and won in 2011 as the president. He was however defeated in 2015 by current President, Buhari.

