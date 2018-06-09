Male Suicide Bomber Kills Self In Maiduguri In Failed Operation

“Today, at about 1915hrs, a male suicide bomber who was heading towards Monday Market, on sighting the massive Police deployment at Oando petrol station in Post Office area of Maiduguri Metropolis, hurriedly detonated the improvised explosive device strapped to his body killing only himself,” Edet said in a statement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 09, 2018

A male suicide bomber succeeded in detonating his bomb close to Monday Market in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, on Saturday, but he failed to kill anyone else. 

According to Edet Okon, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and spokesman of the Police in Borno, the incident occurred at about 7:15pm.

“Today, at about 1915hrs, a male suicide bomber who was heading towards Monday Market, on sighting the massive Police deployment at Oando petrol station in Post Office area of Maiduguri Metropolis, hurriedly detonated the improvised explosive device strapped to his body killing only himself,” Edet said in a statement.

“The Borno State Police Command has deployed men of the EOD to sanitize the scene and render the area safe. 

“The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu hereby urges residents of the state to go about their lawful activities without fear. He also assures members of the public of the readiness of the command to ensure a hitch free Ramadan celebration.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 'We Have Nothing To Fear' — Students Of Seminary Attacked By Herdsmen Resume Learning
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Insurgency Ijaw Youths Disown Niger Delta Avengers
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Raid In Borno Leaves Civilians, Soldiers Dead
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Attack In Nembe Leaves Three JTF Members Dead
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency MEND Endorses Edwin Clark's Move To Reconcile Okah Brothers And Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Bayelsa Court Orders DSS To Arraign Detained ‘Militant Journalist’
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Fears Mount Over ‘Disappearance’ Of Offa Bank Robber Who ‘Killed’ Many Policemen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Wants To hang A Crime On Me And Detain Me Indefinitely, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Keyamo Slams 'Childish' Obasanjo Over Latest Outcry Against Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics There Is No Doubt That The APC Is Sick, Says Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We'll Shutdown Aso Rock If Obasanjo Is Touched-ADC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal National Assembly Lacks The Powers To Pass Vote Of No Confidence, Says AGF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Tension In Abuja As Shi’ia Protesters Set US, Israeli Flags Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide At 61
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Legality Of Posthumous GCFR Award To Chief Mko Abiola By Femi Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Falana: Saraki Being Politically victimised? That’s Nonsensical!
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Why I Stopped Femi Adesina From Replying Obasanjo's Letter
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Only The Guilty Should Be Worried’ — Lai Mohammed Replies Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad