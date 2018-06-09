Male Suicide Bomber Kills Self In Maiduguri In Failed Operation

A male suicide bomber succeeded in detonating his bomb close to Monday Market in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, on Saturday, but he failed to kill anyone else.

According to Edet Okon, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and spokesman of the Police in Borno, the incident occurred at about 7:15pm.

“Today, at about 1915hrs, a male suicide bomber who was heading towards Monday Market, on sighting the massive Police deployment at Oando petrol station in Post Office area of Maiduguri Metropolis, hurriedly detonated the improvised explosive device strapped to his body killing only himself,” Edet said in a statement.

“The Borno State Police Command has deployed men of the EOD to sanitize the scene and render the area safe.

“The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu hereby urges residents of the state to go about their lawful activities without fear. He also assures members of the public of the readiness of the command to ensure a hitch free Ramadan celebration.”