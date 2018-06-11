Akeredolu Declares June 12 Work-Free Day In Ondo State

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 11, 2018

Rotimi Aketi Akeredolu AIT News

Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, at the weekend pronounced June 12 a "work-free day" for the workforce in the state civil service.

The announcement came one year after Mr. Akeredolu had named a state government property, "the Democracy Park in Akure", after MKO Abiola as a way of immortalizing the martyr of Nigerian democracy. 

Akeredolu said the decision was to celebrate late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. 

The Governor explained that the day (Tuesday June 12, 2018) would be celebrated with a town hall meeting at the DOME event centre, Akure. 

He affirmed that the meeting which would be riveting shall be anchored by Kayode Fayemi, a governorship candidate of APC in the upcoming July 14 Ekiti State guber election.

He also added that the focus of the programme would be 'June 12: 'Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow'.

"All civil servants, market women, artisans, politicians, clergymen, students and Ondo State residents from all walks of life are invited to be part of the historic gathering in honour of M.K.O Abiola, winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election", Akeredolu said through an electronic statement signed by his spokesman, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi. 

The statement added that Dare Babarinsa, founding Executive Editor of TELL Magazine; Odia Ofeimun, renowned poet and Ifeanyi Odili, National Secretary of Campaign for Democracy, amongst other eminent pro-democracy activists, would serve as panelists during the meeting.

During his first term of eight years, Olusegun Mimiko, former Governor of the state, commemorated the June 12 with the launching of free shuttle bus for the secondary and primary school students.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

