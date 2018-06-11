'We're Changing Tactics' — MURIC Backs Out Of Threat To Sue Falz Over 'This Is Nigeria'

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has rescinded in its decision to institute a court case before Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, to court over his musical video, 'This is Nigeria'.

It will be recalled that the Muslim group had given Falz seven days to withdraw the video or risk being sued for the “offensive” scenes in the video.

However, in a statement on Sunday by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC said its new decision was “not a U-turn but a sudden change in tactics”. It said the new line of action would “have a more enduring impact not only on Falz but the entire entertainment industry.

"It will also make the agencies sit up to their responsibilities and inject a huge dose of discipline in the music and film industries in general," read the statement.

"Although he stopped short of apologizing, the artiste has tried to clear himself in published interviews made available to us. According to him, he did not intend to ridicule Muslims. He said his intention was to call attention to the plight of the Chibok girls although we think he has done that the wrong way.

“A scene in the video in which the ‘Chibok girls’ are in pensive mood would have been more representative of the reality on ground because kidnapped girls cannot be dancing like people under the influence of drugs. They are in captivity and so they have no cause under the sun for jubilating.

“Again, the Fulani (Muslims) were painted as killers while Benue militia (Christians) who rustle Fulani cattles and slaughter their wives and children were not featured. This is grossly unfair. Falz should find a way of balancing his video. The kidnappers of the South East (also Christians) were spared while the oil saboteurs of the Niger Delta (Christians too) were ignored. Falz's video is loaded with Islamophobia. That video should be titled ‘This is not Nigeria’. It is Islam-bashing. Nigeria’s video regulatory agency should therefore ban the video or ask the artist to edit it properly."

The group therefore called for action from government agencies “who are supposed to do their jobs in the first place. Instead of creating media tension and granting cheap popularity, this matter will now be handled by professionals who know what to do,"