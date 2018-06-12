BREAKING: Prison Sentence Looms As Court Declares Dariye, Ex-Plateau Governor, Guilty Of Diverting N1.2bn

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gudu, Abuja, has found Joshua Dariye, former Governor of Plateau State, guilty of corrupt activities.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko found Dariye guilty of unlawfully transferring state funds to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the former Governor in a 23-count charge bothering on money laundering and fraud, in 2007.

Dariye was Governor of Plateau State from 1999 to 2007.

The commission alleged that sum of N1.126bn for the ecological needs of the state was allegedly transferred to PDP in the southeast.

Justice Banjoka found him guilty of Counts 1, 2 and 7 of the charges.

According to the EFCC, Dariye diverted the funds into the account of Ebenezer Ratnen Venture, one of the companies through which he allegedly siphoned the public funds.

Judgement is still being expected in the matter