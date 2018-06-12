BREAKING: Prison Sentence Looms As Court Declares Dariye, Ex-Plateau Governor, Guilty Of Diverting N1.2bn

The commission alleged that sum of N1.126bn for the ecological needs of the state was allegedly transferred to PDP in the southeast. Justice Banjoka found him guilty of Counts 1, 2 and 7 of the charges.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2018

Sahara Reporters Media

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gudu, Abuja, has found Joshua Dariye, former Governor of Plateau State, guilty of corrupt activities.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko found Dariye guilty of unlawfully transferring state funds to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the former Governor in a 23-count charge bothering on money laundering and fraud, in 2007.

Dariye was Governor of Plateau State from 1999 to 2007.

The commission alleged that sum of N1.126bn for the ecological needs of the state was allegedly transferred to PDP in the southeast.

 Justice Banjoka found him guilty of Counts 1, 2 and 7 of the charges.

According to the EFCC, Dariye diverted the funds into the account of Ebenezer Ratnen Venture, one of the companies through which he allegedly siphoned the public funds.

Judgement is still being expected in the matter

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Fayose’s Former Commissioner Dumps PDP For APC 'To Join Forces With Fayemi'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Soyinka Tells Buhari: You Can’t Honour Abiola And Still Admire His Tormentor Abacha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics ‘MKO Was The Winner’ — Buhari Apologises To Abiola Family Over Annulment Of June 12 ’93 Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nurse Remanded In Prison For ‘Killing’ Senator Isiaka Adeleke With Drug Overdose
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Calling Him ‘Childish’, Keyamo Aims Fresh Dig At Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Lagos Court Jails 28-Year-Old Man For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Church Member
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics RELIVE: The Speech With Which IBB Annulled The June 12 ’93 Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Fayose’s Former Commissioner Dumps PDP For APC 'To Join Forces With Fayemi'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Soyinka Tells Buhari: You Can’t Honour Abiola And Still Admire His Tormentor Abacha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Nigerian Women Strip Each Other Half-Naked In Public Fight in The
International VIDEO: Nigerian Women Strip Each Other Half-Naked In Public Fight in The UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment 'We're Changing Tactics' — MURIC Backs Out Of Threat To Sue Falz Over 'This Is Nigeria'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion “Just Do Good”: A June 12 Story By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics ‘MKO Was The Winner’ — Buhari Apologises To Abiola Family Over Annulment Of June 12 ’93 Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police FACT CHECK: Is It Lawful For Police To Parade Suspects, As Claimed By Lagos CP?
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nurse Remanded In Prison For ‘Killing’ Senator Isiaka Adeleke With Drug Overdose
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Calling Him ‘Childish’, Keyamo Aims Fresh Dig At Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police DPO 'Orders' Armed Policemen To Beat Lawyer To A Pulp In Delta
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education UI Pardons Student Expelled For 'Calling VC Unprintable Names On Facebook'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad