Falana: With GCFR Title, Buhari Has Officially Declared Abiola Winner of '93 Election

“Mr. President, we thank you tremediously for recognizing June 12. Some people are saying that you should declare the result; you have declared the result. We now know the winner of that election officially who is now being honoured with the order of GCFR reserved for head of government in Nigeria,” Falana said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2018

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer Femi Falana says that although there is no formal declaration from the Independent National Electoral Cmmmission (INEC) yet, President Muhammadu Buhari's award of the GCFR title to Moshood Abiola is proof that the late politican won the 1993 election.

Falana made this known while speaking on Tuesday at the special national honours Investiture in Abuja, an event organized by the President to Honour MKO Abiola the winner of the annulled june 12 election.

Pointing out that the country had enormous resources to make Nigerians happy, Falana said the wealth of the nation should be put in the hands of the people and not in the hands of a few.

Falana thanked the President for honouring the late MKO Abiola with the GCFR title, saying he had answered Nigerians requesting for the declaration of the June 12 election.

“Mr. President, we thank you tremediously for recognizing  June 12. Some people are saying that you should declare the result; you have declared the result. We now know the winner of that election officially who is now being honoured with the order of GCFR reserved for head of government in Nigeria,” he said.

Further speaking on the struggle to actualize June 12, Falana pointed out that seven governments had passed without recognizing the day.

“Before this regime we have passed seven regime that pretended like  June 12 did not exist “ he said.

Falana also urged president Buhari to direct all security forces in Nigeria to respect the fundamental rights of every Nigerian in the spirit of June 12.

Wrapping up his speech, he called on President Buhari to put an end to the continued killings of Nigerians.

