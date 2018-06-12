Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Accused Of Land-Grabbing In Ogun State

Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been mentioned in a land grabbing case.

It was reported that one Goriola Oyenusi invaded the land of Rexman Global Ventures Limited with some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, claiming to have bought the land on behalf of the Speaker.

According to the lawyer of Rexman Global Ventures Limited, Barrister Oludare Falana, the land had been in possession of the company since November 24, 1997, when its parent organisation Grace and Sampson Limited got it on a Deed of Sublease from Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC).

He said the land was fully owned by the company on March 25 by virtue of Deed of Assignment with OPIC.

FHowever, Falana said Goriola, who paraded himself as the speaker’s personal assistant, is being backed by the Police to take over ownership of the land from the real owner.

He also stated that Goriola and the Police stormed the land twice and chased out all those working on it.

He said: “On the 9th of February 2018, when Goriola Oyenusi, who boasted to have purchased the parcel of land on your behalf, invaded our property in a Gestapo manner in the company of some unidentified persons in their numbers, chasing out workmen on site and in the process causing pandemonium.

“As if the incident of the 9th of February was not enough, on the 10th of February 2018, at about 10 am, another set of policemen in the company of Goriola and some other unknown persons, again invaded our client’s property and chased all its workers out."

The lawyer further claimed that the Police arrested some people when they invaded the land, detaining them for seven days at the Zone 2 police command while adding that building of concrete fence had commenced, preventing anybody from coming into the land.

“My clients and his representatives no longer feel free to move into their property as some unidentified gunmen and fully-armed police officers have been kept permanently on the land,” the lawyer said.

Falana urged Obasa to immediately call Goriola to order or they would not hesitate to institute a legal case against him.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary of the Speaker, Razak Musbau, absolved the Speaker of any involvement in the land issue.

“All the things they said are lies," the CPS said.

"The boss is not involved; the person is only using the name of the Speaker. The man in question works with us and we can’t deny him. The best person to clear the air is Goriola himself and you would find out that the Rexman company is the one liable."

However, Goriola could not be reached to get his part of the story. Calls to his official number did not connect, and he failed to respond to a text message to the same number.