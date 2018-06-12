Lagos Court Jails 28-Year-Old Man For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Church Member

“She [the victim] told the court that the first time Inyang defiled her was on a Sunday evening after a fellowship service, following which he threatened to assault her if she told anyone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2018

A Lagos High Court in Igbosere has sentenced a 28-year-old man, Kingsley Inyang, to life imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl. 

The judgement was confirmed by the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) of the Lagos State government in a series of tweets on Monday.

“Justice Ogunsanya convicted and found him guilty of defiling the girl, contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” DSVRT tweeted.

The team also said of the case: “He defiled the girl, his church member, in his home on July 26, 2015. 

“Three days later, as she and her younger brother passed his house on their way home from bible study, he beckoned on her again.”

It quoted the girl as saying in court: “He sent my brother outside and forced me to make love to him and said that I should not let anybody know, otherwise he was going to beat me.”

SaharaReporters, New York

