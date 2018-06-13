God’s Judgement Awaits Anyone Who Instigates Violence During Ekiti Election, Says Fayose

“This state deserves peace, people of Ekiti deserves peace. Anybody that brings violence to this state would come under the judgment of God. Anybody that attempts to manipulate this state would come under the judgment of God,” Fayose said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 13, 2018

Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, has said politicians who foment violent or manipulate the coming state gubernatorial election would be judged by God.

Fayose said this on Wednesday as he presented the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate, Kolapo Olusola, and his running mate, Kazeem Ogunsakin, to the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Aladesanmi Adejugbe, and his council.

“This state deserves peace, people of Ekiti deserves peace. Anybody that brings violence to this state would come under the judgment of God. Anybody that attempts to manipulate this state would come under the judgment of God,” he said.

“We hand Ekiti over to God and we pray that anybody, including myself and any other politician, who brings violence to this state, will face the judgment of God.”

Fayose said Ogunsakin had performed well as Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, hence his support. 

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have supported Ogunsakin but for the fact that he has performed admirably well as the Chairman of Ado Local Government Area and hails from the town, which gave me the highest votes in 2014,” he said.

“And most importantly, I want to actualise the dream of our youth who have clamoured for concrete and active representation in government. I am not a kind of person who makes a promise and not fulfil it. With 39-year-old Ogunsakin, we have shown to the world that really we want the youth to participate in government in support of the not-too-young-to-run law.

“Continuity is good for the state and for a professor who has made great impact for the state in education and also for Ogunsakin, they are a perfect combination to continue our good works and even do it better.”

