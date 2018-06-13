Towards Peaceful Sallah, Police In Borno Restrict Movement Of Donkeys, Bicycles — Everything!

The Borno State Police Command on Wednesday announced the deployment of 5,000 policemen and the heavy restriction of movement to ensure a hitch free Sallah celebration in the state.

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Damien Chukwu, disclosed this while addressing Journalists in Maiduguri. He said there would be restriction in the movement of donkeys, motorcycles and all other means of transportation.

"We have deployed 5,000 policemen across the state ahead of Sallah celebrationl; I have directed all my DPO's to adhere to all our directives," he said.

He also advised all faithful worshippers to worship near their homes so as to reduce stress.

His words: "Like I said earlier, we urge all Moslems to observe their prayers in designated worship centres near various homes; in last few days, we recorded two suicide attacks, so we are going to restrict all forms of transportation, including donkeys, bicycles, tricycles and others. So the time we will be made known to the public tomorrow."

Chukwu noted that all security agencies would be actively involved to ensure that the state enjoys the Sallah celebration.

"Of course, the NSCDC, NCS , NIS, FRSC and others security agencies will be deployed their personnel to all worship centres."