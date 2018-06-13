Towards Peaceful Sallah, Police In Borno Restrict Movement Of Donkeys, Bicycles — Everything!

"Like I said earlier, we urge all Moslems to observe their prayers in designated worship centres near various homes," he said. "In last few days, we recorded two suicide attacks, so we are going to restrict all forms of transportation, including donkeys, bicycles, tricycles and others. So the time we will be made known to the public tomorrow."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 13, 2018

The Borno State Police Command on Wednesday announced the deployment of 5,000 policemen and the heavy restriction of movement to ensure a hitch free Sallah celebration in the state. 

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Damien Chukwu, disclosed this while addressing Journalists in Maiduguri. He said there would be restriction in the movement of donkeys, motorcycles and all other means of transportation.

"We have deployed 5,000 policemen across the state ahead of Sallah celebrationl; I have directed all my DPO's to adhere to all our directives," he said. 

He also advised all faithful worshippers to worship near their homes so as to reduce stress. 

His words: "Like I said earlier, we urge all Moslems to observe their prayers in designated worship centres near various homes; in last few days, we recorded two suicide attacks, so we are going to restrict all forms of transportation, including donkeys, bicycles, tricycles and others. So the time we will be made known to the public tomorrow." 

Chukwu noted that all security agencies would be actively involved to ensure that the state enjoys the Sallah celebration. 

"Of course, the NSCDC, NCS , NIS, FRSC and others security agencies will be deployed their personnel to all worship centres."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police FACT CHECK: Is It Lawful For Police To Parade Suspects, As Claimed By Lagos CP?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police DPO 'Orders' Armed Policemen To Beat Lawyer To A Pulp In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Bank Robbery At A Zenith Bank Branch In Owerri, Imo State Caught On Tape
CRIME Imo Zenith Bank Robbery: Police Nab Fleeing Suspect One Year After
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME AUDIO: Everything Offa Robbery Gang Leader Said About Saraki
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Police Policemen On Trial For Misconduct In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Dariye, Former Plateau Governor, Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'It Would Never Get Enough' — Oshiomhole Likens Obasanjo To 'Cockroach Licking Palm Oil'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The Jitters Of The Generals: President Buhari’s Needless Assault On The Populist Front! By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Timipre Sylva Vows To Chase 'Rat' Seriake Dickson Out Of Bayelsa Govt House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics RELIVE: The Speech With Which IBB Annulled The June 12 ’93 Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘With Utmost Humility’, Mimiko Leaves PDP
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International UK Appoints New High Commissioner To Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Favourite To Become APC Chairman As Tinubu, Seven Governors Offer Support
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka Tells Buhari: You Can’t Honour Abiola And Still Admire His Tormentor Abacha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Yola Court Passes Death Sentence To 5 Men For Killing Herdsmen
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Murder: Danish Husband To Undergo DNA Screening
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion June 12, Military Cult And PMB’s Ritual Offering By Louis Odion, FNGE
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad