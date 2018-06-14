For Sleeping On Duty, Ekiti Assembly Suspends Honourable Indefinitely

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has inflicted an indefinite suspension on Mr. Sunday Akinniyi, a member representing Ikere Constituency 2, for allegedly sleeping on duty and also breeding terrorism.

The sleeping honorable was also told not to be seen anywhere near the vicinity of the Assembly complex; the lawmakers ordered the clerk to register with security agencies an official complaint of threat to lives of members.

According to the chairman, House Committee on Information, Dr. Samuel Omotoso, the suspension order was made following a series of allegations against Akinniyi by Tunji Akinleye, Leader of Business.

Omotoso said the house came to this conclusion after an investigation by the Ayodele Fajemilehin–led committee of the Assembly released its report.

He said: “Hon Akinniyi Sunday was accused few weeks ago of breeding terrorism within the institution of the House, violence towards the mace in a properly constituted plenary session, belligerent attitude and acts of bellicosity against his colleagues and pugnacious behaviour in his constituency against his own people, all amounting to gross misconduct unbecoming of any honourable member of this House.

“The suspended member was also regularly absenting himself, especially when issues relating to his constituency are slated for discussion. Despite complaints of negligence from his people, he remained adamant.”

Omotoso said Akiniyi was earlier removed as the Chief Whip of the House, following several allegations of unbearable misconduct against him.

“Rather than achieve this, the few occasions he presented himself for official duties in the House, Hon Akinniyi was in the habit of sleeping from the beginning of any programme to the end to the extent that he was nicknamed ‘the sleeping honourable,'" he continued.

“Several attempts by the Speaker (Kola Oluwawole) advising him to pay attention to his people and his health has been rebuffed with insults.

“It is in reference to all these that this House viewed the failure of Akinniyi as incompatible with the spirit of good governance and quality representation of the present House of Assembly and he is hereby suspended indefinitely.”