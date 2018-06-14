You're A Cockroach Who Can't Win Elections — Timipre Sylva’s Former Aide Responds To 'Rat' Jibe

Former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva

Perekeme Kpodoh, former Security Adviser to the Bayelsa State Government, has dismissed as "ego trip" and "half-truth" the claim by the former Governor, Timipre Sylva, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost in the last governorship election in the state due to alleged greed and anti-party acts by some chieftains of the party.

According to Kpodoh, the loss of the APC at the last governorship election and the near-collapse of the party in the state was due to Sylva's desperation to remain Governor.

Kpodoh also mocked Sylva as a "cockroach" who cannot upstage anyone in an election, over his description of the incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson a "rat in Government", insisting that criticism should be based on issues and not name-calling and derogatory insults.

Kpodoh, an APC chieftain who served under Sylva as Chief Security Adviser, said the decision by the former Governor to make the APC his one-man party by hijacking the party's governorship ticket, cost APC dear at the last election.

"Sylva will never change. The APC failed at the last election due to his inordinate ambition to become Governor by all means," he said.

"When I risked everything to hoist the first APC flag in the state despite threats and seizure of my property, Sylva came and imposed the same party executive he is accusing of running after money than victory for the party. He later hijacked the governorship primary with thugs and cultists, and held hostage the former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomole.

"Is it not the same Oshiomole he is supporting now for chairmanship. He stoned PMB during the CPC campaign in Bayelsa and claimed to be his core loyalist now. He had insulted the Bayelsa people with violent conduct, huge loans and debts; now he wants to govern them under APC? It will not work.

"if Sylva had allowed the governorship primary to take place, he would have been defeated and his fading political power would have been finished. He resorted to violence and scuttled the party's chances to get it right. In his usual way, Sylva promised the same party chairman and many others the position of Deputy Governor and the party paid dearly for it.

"In his desperation for money to fund his ambition, Sylva sold out his properties and borrowed monies. The people of the state were following and knew that instead of the change promised by the party, an APC governor under Sylva will loot the state blind again. They voted the party with the better candidate.

"Now, 2019 is around the corner and Sylva has started talking. The party has started fumbling again with parallel congresses and divisions. How would such a party win in Bayelsa? APC under Sylva was built under deceit and division."