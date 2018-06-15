No Regrets Whatsoever, Says Evans' Lawyer As He Withdraws From Trial

File Photo of Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje

Olukoya Ogungbeje, the lead counsel of Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, suspected kidnapper better known as Evans, has withdrawn from the criminal trial.

Ogungbeje made this known in a statement made available to pressmen on Friday, citing personal reasons forhis action.

"For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that we have fought a good fight this far despite repeated and sustained threats to my life and my defence lawyers," he said.

“I dare say we have no regrets whatsoever, having conducted the criminal charges involving our client this far. For the sake of history, we have been able to enrich the basic principles of our criminal jurisprudence, especially the principle premised on: an accused person being presumed innocent until the contrary is proved no matter the public opinion and criticism.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that we have fought a good fight this far despite repeated and sustained threats to my life and my defence lawyers.

Evans is currently facing five criminal charges before three Lagos High Court judges, Justice Hakeem Oshodi, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Justice Adedayo Akintoye.