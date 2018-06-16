Obasanjo Has No Moral Right To Decide Nigeria’s Next President, Says Orji Uzor Kalu

“People seem to have forgotten when former President Obasanjo was literally absent for about three years travelling all over the world‎ when he was President and then nobody told him not seek re-election," Kalu said. “He does‎ not have the moral right to decide for Nigerians who becomes President. When he was President no one wrote letters advising him against seeking for re-election.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 16, 2018

Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, says former President Olusegun Obasanjo lacks the moral standing to decide for Nigerians who becomes their next President.

Restating his commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid, Kalu, who is currently on trial over allegations of embezzlement and money laundering, said on Saturday that he would he would not support his long-time ally, Alhaji Sule Lamido, against Buhari.

“Although Alhaji Sule Lamido happens to be my long-time political friend and an aspirant for Nigeria’s President‎ in the PDP, I told him I won’t vote for him against President Muhammadu Buhari,” kalu said.

“People seem to have forgotten when former President Obasanjo was literally absent for about three years travelling all over the world‎ when he was President and then nobody told him not seek re-election.

“He does‎ not have the moral right to decide for Nigerians who becomes President. When he was President no one wrote letters advising him against seeking for re-election.”

He urged Nigerians to vote for Buhari in 2019 so that he can continue to protect the country’s treasury.

 

