Absence Of Judge Stalls N16.4m 'Corruption' Trial Of Ex-IGP Sunday Ehindero

The scheduled trial of a former Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ehindero, and a former Police Commissioner, John Obaniyi, at the Abuja Federal High Court was stalled due to the absence of Justice Silvanus Orji, the presiding Judge.

The former IGP and CP were arraigned on a five-count charge preferred against them by the Independent Corruption Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

They were accused of offences bothering on conspiracy and corruption to the tune of N16.4 million, an accusation they both pleaded not guilty to.

According to the counsel to the commission, O.G. Iwuagwu, the duo committed the alleged offence between May and November 2006.

He said allegedly conspired and used their positions to place N500 million in two fixed deposit accounts.

The sum is allegedly part of the N557,995,065 meant for the purchase of ammunitions.

Iwuagwu said the money was donated by the Bayelsa State government.

The prosecutor alleged that the said N500million placed in fixed deposits yielded N16.4 million interest.

The matter could however not move on because the presiding judge was not available.

Consequently, hearing was adjourned to June 26.