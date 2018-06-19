Tinubu Tells Ekiti Electorate: Vote For Fayemi... He Is A Friend Of The President

"When I say APC, you say change. This is the only place where change is necessary. After that, what next, when we say APC, you say progress," Tinubu said. “Fayemi is your son. He is a friend of the President, vote Fayemi 100%."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 19, 2018

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has charged all residents of Ekiti State to vote for Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the party in next month's gvernorship election, "because he is a friend of the President".

He also urged them to get their Permanent Voter Card (PVC), saying that it is their instrument to give Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) red card.

Tinubu said this during the party’s mega rally held in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election scheduled for July 14.

“What is the value of your stay here if you have no Permanent Voter registration Card (PVC)?" he asked.

“That is your red card. On Election Day, that is when you will give PDP red card. This is a broom revolution. When I say APC, you say change. This is the only place where change is necessary. After that, what next, when we say APC, you say progress.

“Fayemi is your son. He is a friend of the President, vote Fayemi 100%.

Fayemi served as Ekiti State Governor between 2010 and 2014 but was lost his re-election bid to the incumbent Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

In preparation for his re-election, Fayemi resigned from his position as the Minister of Steel and Solid Minerals.

The former Minister will be contesting against Kolapo Olusola, the anointed candidate of Fayose and PFP flag bearer.

SaharaReporters, New York

