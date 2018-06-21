Femi Adesina Accuses Opposition Of Sponsoring 'Farmer-Herder Clashes'

“This farmers/herders clash has been going on for a long time. When I say long time, I mean far long before this administration," he said. “Like the President said, the issue is even older than anybody living today. What you have today are being sponsored because they know security is one of the strongest points of the administration."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 21, 2018

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, has pointed accusing fingers at the opposition, saying they are taking advantage of the security situation to discredit Buhari’s effort.

He made this known on Wednesday in an interview with Arise TV.

According to him, the herders and farmers have been “clashing and you have hidden hostile hands who have crept in under that umbrella to play what the President has described as irresponsible politics”.

“This farmers/herders clash has been going on for a long time. When I say long time, I mean far long before this administration.

“Like the President said, the issue is even older than anybody living today. What you have today are being sponsored because they know security is one of the strongest points of the administration.

“The President said so in a national broadcast. He also said the security agencies are investigating and has warned that once they are identified, they will be dealt with.

“The intention of the opposition in any democracy is to weaken the incumbent as much as possible and the opposition in Nigeria has identified security as one of the strong points of the Buhari administration. So they decided to go to that area, finding the soft underbelly to stick a knife into it.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics MKO Abiola's Son Joins Race For APC Youth Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics SUMMARISED: Everything The National Assembly Removed And Added To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Makarfi Visits Plateau Vows To Unseat Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Still The Strongest And Largest Party In Nigeria, Says Jonathan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections After Sampling 17 parties, Agbakoba’s Movement Joins Fela Durotoye's Alliance for New Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics MKO Abiola's Son Joins Race For APC Youth Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: DSS 'Arrests' Two ISIS Commanders In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics SUMMARISED: Everything The National Assembly Removed And Added To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International US Deports 34 Nigerians 'For Minor Offences'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel With Fake Brazilian Passport, Nigerian Attending World Cup In Russia Migrates Illegally To Finland
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education TIMELINE: How Randy OAU Professor, Richard Akindele, Fell From Grace To Grass
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigeria Visa Free Agreement: Things To Know About Ecuador
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal PhD Scandal: UNILAG Disclaims Osun Poly Rector’s B.Sc
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency At Least Three Shi’tes, One Policeman Killed As Kaduna Court Continues Trial Of El-Zakzaky, Wife
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Okonjo-Iweala To Discuss ‘Fighting Corruption Is Dangerous’ In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Makarfi Visits Plateau Vows To Unseat Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad