Ondo Police Quiz SARS Officers Who 'Brutalised, Solicited Bribes' From AAUA Students

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it has quizzed five of its officers accused of invading some private hostels of students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

SaharaReporters had reported that armed policemen attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Ondo State Police Command "brutally invaded" the school's private hotels to harass the students. See Also Education AAUA Students Cry Out Over 'Brutal Invasion, Illegal Arrests' By Bribe-Seeking SARS Officials

The rampaging officers were also accused by the students of making illegal arrests in order to solicit bribe.

Femi Joseph, Police Spokesman in the State Police, confirmed during a phone chat with SaharaReporters that the erring officers were queried.

He said the armed officers were all invited for questioning by the Commissioner of Police to explain the embarrassment they caused the Command.

He disclosed that the five officers, who were initially detained, also gave their account of what really transpired during their early-morning raid on the hostels.

According to the Police Spokesman, the statements of the erring officers were taken during interrogation and they denied any harassment on the University students.

"They were invited here[the headquarters] on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju.

"And they were interrogated on what exactly transpired during their raid on the hostels and they didn't deny that they went there. Their statement was taken but they said they never harassed any student as being claimed."

He explained that the police officers burst to the hostels to effect the arrest of some cultists who had been terrorising the university environs.

Joseph added that some of the wanted students had initially evaded arrest but the SARS operatives were tactful enough to burst their rooms.

"What actually happened was that one of the students was arrested as a cult member by our officers," he said.

"It was this cult student who took the police to the university on the investigation that some of his colleagues were still hibernating at these private hostels. Immediately they got to the hostels, about three of his colleagues, who were also cultists, were busted and arrested by the SARS operatives.

"In fact, they [cult students] were all brought to our station in Owo town for interrogation and we also took their statements. But a lawyer came and asked us to release them for him on bail with an understanding that they would all be provided if we need them."

Joseph added that many of the students refused to come forward to give evidence on they where allegedly bruised by the accused officers.

"Unfortunately, we are still waiting for those students who accused the officers of brutalizing them in their private hostels," he said. "We have made it known publicly that they should come out and give us evidence if truly these officers harassed or brutalized them as they are claiming on social media."