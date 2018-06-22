Army Offers N5m To Anyone With Information On Bomb Factories In The Northeast

The Nigerian army has announced an offering of N5million naira to anybody with information on bomb/explosive factories in the country, especially in the Northeast.

This offer by Major General Rogers Ibe Nicholas, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, was announced on several radio stations in the Northeast on Thursday. The Nigerian Army also tweeted it via its official Twitter handle.

Although the announcement was made in Hausa Language, it is translated to mean that the army is giving N5million to individuals with information on the locations of IED factories.

Here is the link to listen https://soundcloud.com/nigerian-army/operation-lafia-dole