Army Offers N5m To Anyone With Information On Bomb Factories In The Northeast

This offer by Major General Rogers Ibe Nicholas, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, was announced on several radio stations in the Northeast on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2018

The Nigerian army has announced an offering of N5million naira to anybody with information on bomb/explosive factories in the country, especially in the Northeast.

This offer by Major General Rogers Ibe Nicholas, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, was announced on several radio stations in the Northeast on Thursday. The Nigerian Army also tweeted it via its official Twitter handle.

Although the announcement was made in Hausa Language, it is translated to mean that the army is giving N5million to individuals with information on the locations of IED factories.

Here is the link to listen https://soundcloud.com/nigerian-army/operation-lafia-dole

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military 19-Year-Old Fulani Boy Killed By Soldier's Stray Bullet In Akure
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: 22 Soldiers Killed, 75 Injured In Lake Chad Region
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Boko Haram 1,000 Women Displaced By Boko Haram Given N20,000 To Start Small Enterprises
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Bomb Blasts In Borno State, Death Toll Unknown
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Restoration Of ‘Liberated’ Communities Top Priority, Says Minister Of Interior
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram IED Explosion Hits Cameroonian Convoy During Hand-Over Of Boko Haram Terrorists To Nigerian Army
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: DSS Arrests Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: DSS 'Arrests' Two ISIS Commanders In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports BREAKING: Advantage Nigeria — Or Iceland! Messi Helpless As Croatia Wallop Argentina
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal LPPC Strips Corrupt, Imprisoned Lawyer Nwobike Of SAN Rank
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Fayose: Ordinary Budget, Buhari Can’t Get National Assembly To Pass
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics SUMMARISED: Everything The National Assembly Removed And Added To 2018 Budget
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency At Least Three Shi’tes, One Policeman Killed As Kaduna Court Continues Trial Of El-Zakzaky, Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sahara Reporters Buhari Shouldnt Have Signed 2018 Budget Into Law - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Okonjo-Iweala To Discuss ‘Fighting Corruption Is Dangerous’ In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Imohimi Edgal, Lagos Police Commissioner, 'Paraded Innocent Man' As Cultist
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal PhD Scandal: UNILAG Disclaims Osun Poly Rector’s B.Sc
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigeria Visa Free Agreement: Things To Know About Ecuador
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad