BREAKING: DSS Arrests Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

SaharaReporters can confirm that Abaribe was arrested at a popular hotel in the Maitama District of Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2018

The Department of State Servicves (DSS) on Friday arrested Eyinnaya Abaribe, the senator representing Abia South at the National Assembly.

SaharaReporters can confirm that Abaribe was arrested at a popular hotel in the Maitama District of Abuja.

The senator is believed to have come under the watch of the DSS since standing as surety for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who hasn't been seen or heard in public since the ARmy invaded his home last year.

Also, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy, had complained only on Thursday that about the "illegal addition" of N30 billion into the budget of power.

"The amount never passed through the senate power committee. Where did such huge sum of N30 billion come from? Let the budget office and other relevant bodies conduct self-examination. Such self-examination will go a long way to clear gray areas."

The senator had said he was unhappy that the budget allocation for the Enugu airport terminal was reduced by N500 million from the 2 billion that was first submitted by the executive. 

According to him, "no right-thinking Igbo man would support any cut on allocation for projects in the south-east region". 



