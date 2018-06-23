LIST: The 12 Officials Elected Unopposed At APC Convention So Far

Not just Oshiomhole, 11 other officers of the party had been elected unopposed as of the time of filing in this report. They are:

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 23, 2018

The emergence of Adams Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State, as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) without opposition best explains the pattern of events at the ongoing APC convention in Abuja.

1. Ibrahim Masari, National Welfare Secretary

2. Tunde Bello, National Financial Secretary

3. Zakari Mohammed, Zonal secretary north central

4. Hassana Abdullahi, Zonal woman leader North Central

5. Nelson Abba, Ex-officio (North Central)

6. Abubabakr Ajiya, Zonal Secretary (North-East)

7. Isa Azare, Ex-officio (North-East)

8. Tukur Gusau, Zonal Secretary (North-West)

9. Nasiru Haladu, Ex-officio (North-West)

10. Mrs Rachael Akpabio, Zonal Woman Leader (South-South)

11. Misbahu L Didi, Representative of the physically challenged

Some 20 aspirants are likely to be elected unopposed. But with a total of 42 positions to be filled in all, the convention will be anything but a boring affair.

