BREAKING: D’banj's One-Year-Old Son Dies In Pool Accident

Daniel Oyebanjo III who turned a year last May died on Sunday after he drowned inside a pool at Dbanj’s residence in ikoyi, Lagos state.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 24, 2018

Popular Nigerian Singer and entertainer, D’banj and wife Lineo Didi have lost their son, Daniel.

Daniel Oyebanjo III who turned a year in May died on Sunday after he drowned inside a pool at Dbanj’s residence in ikoyi, Lagos State.

D’banj took to his Instagram page with a black image post to confirm the death, writing: “Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

It was learnt that D’banj was in Los Angeles to attend the 2018 BET Awards when the tragedy occurred.

SaharaReporters gathered that the remains of the child have been moved to the morgue.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

3-Jd0xwbLHU
Entertainment Ramsey Nouah On Nollywood, His education Background and The Search For His Biological Father
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment Father Of DJ Olu, Mourns Late Son
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Entertainment D’banj Reportedly In Multiple Debt Mess
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Biz My Way Millennial Entrepreneur: Hollywood Hino Ehikhamenor
Entertainment 'Hollywood Hino' Selected To Participate In Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Initiative
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Entertainment Into The Mind Of Denrele Edun
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Entertainment Brazil 2014 Soccer World Cup Kicks Off With Pomp, Pageantry, And Some Questionable Refereeing
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics LIST: The 12 Officials Elected Unopposed At APC Convention So Far
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion When Will Bukola Abiku Mesujamba Saraki Go To Jail? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Delegates Exchange Blows During Buhari’s Speech
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Senegal Squander Glorious Chance To Become First African Country To Reach World Cup Last 16
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Curfew In Plateau As Herdsmen Kill ‘Close To 100’ In Three Local Governments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: AGF Malami Swears Oshiomhole In As APC National Chairman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: In A Few Short Years, APC Has Done What PDP Couldn’t Do In 16 Long Years
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Wife Of Ondo Monarch
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics APC’s New National Chairman ‘Overburdened By Heavy Corruption’, Says PDP
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Christianity May Cease To Exist By 2043- Christian Elders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Reinstates Three Permanent Secretaries Suspended In 2015
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Convention: Buhari Salutes Candidates Who Stood Down For Others ‘For The Common Good’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad