Court Remands Lawyer In Prison For 'Stabbing Her Husband And Cutting Off His Penis'

A Lagos State High Court at Igbosere has ordered the remand of Udeme Otike-Odibi, a female lawyer, at Kirikiri Prison for killing her 52-year-old husband, Symphorosa Otike-Odibi.

Udeme allegedly stabbed her husband and went ahead to mutilate his corpse by cutting off his penis.

The lawyer, 47, was arraigned by the Lagos State government on a two-count charge of murder.

She however pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to the prosecutor, Sumonu Babatunde, the alleged crime was committed on May 3, 2018 at Diamond Estate in Lekki.

The said offence contravened Section 165 (b) and (234) of the criminal law of Lagos state (2015) and carries punishment of minimum of five years imprisonment.

Justice Adebayo Akintoye adjourned the case till October 8 and 9 for commencement of trial.