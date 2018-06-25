Court Remands Lawyer In Prison For 'Stabbing Her Husband And Cutting Off His Penis'

Udeme allegedly stabbed her husband and went ahead to mutilate his corpse by cutting off his penis.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 25, 2018

A Lagos State High Court at Igbosere has ordered the remand of Udeme Otike-Odibi, a female lawyer, at Kirikiri Prison for killing her 52-year-old husband, Symphorosa Otike-Odibi.

Udeme allegedly stabbed her husband and went ahead to mutilate his corpse by cutting off his penis.

The lawyer, 47, was arraigned by the Lagos State government on a two-count charge of murder.

She however pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to the prosecutor, Sumonu Babatunde, the alleged crime was committed on May 3, 2018 at Diamond Estate in Lekki.

The said offence contravened Section 165 (b) and (234) of the criminal law of Lagos state (2015) and carries punishment of minimum of five years imprisonment.

Justice Adebayo Akintoye adjourned the case till October 8 and 9 for commencement of trial. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Commissioner In Charge Of SARS Loses Son To Reprisal Killings After Plateau ‘Herdsmen’ Attacks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Curfew In Plateau As Herdsmen Kill ‘Close To 100’ In Three Local Governments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME ‘We Lost 300 Cows’ — Miyetti Allah Confirms Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Are We In A War?' — Ezekwesili Asks Buhari To Account For The Dead In Plateau Attacks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Buhari Describes Latest Plateau Killings As ‘Painful And Regrettable’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Under Trial For N450m Fraud: Belgore Begs Court For Int’l Passport To Attend Daughter’s Graduation in The UK
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Chaos At Lagos Airport As Immigration Imposes $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Commissioner In Charge Of SARS Loses Son To Reprisal Killings After Plateau ‘Herdsmen’ Attacks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: D’banj's One-Year-Old Son Dies In Pool Accident
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: The 12 Officials Elected Unopposed At APC Convention So Far
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Curfew In Plateau As Herdsmen Kill ‘Close To 100’ In Three Local Governments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion When Will Bukola Abiku Mesujamba Saraki Go To Jail? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Senior Police Officers 'Free Murder Suspect In Exchange For N2.5m Bribe'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘We Lost 300 Cows’ — Miyetti Allah Confirms Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Are We In A War?' — Ezekwesili Asks Buhari To Account For The Dead In Plateau Attacks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Senseless Killings: The Political Obituary Of Buhari’s Presidency By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Delegates Exchange Blows During Buhari’s Speech
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Harvest Time At EFCC? By Uche Ugboajah
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad