Falana: Nigeria Is Corrupt? What About Britain That Received Abacha's Stolen Wealth?

Further pointing out that the most corrupt leaders in the world have their funds hidden in western countries, Falana asked: “How can you say Nigeria is corrupt whereas Britain that receives the stolen wealth from Nigeria under Abacha, Babangida, Zaire under Mobutu are not corrupt?”

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 25, 2018

Femi Falana (SAN)

Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana, says the bulk of corruption taking place in Nigeria should not only be traced to the Nigerian government but also the governments of western countries.

Speaking on the reality of a life of integrity in Nigeria at the media lunch of Upright for Nigeria, in Lagos, he labelled London as the most corrupt city in terms of receiving stolen wealth from around the world.

Further pointing out that the most corrupt leaders in the world have their funds hidden in western countries, Falana asked: “How can you say Nigeria is corrupt whereas Britain that receives the stolen wealth from Nigeria under Abacha, Babangida, Zaire under Mobutu are not corrupt?”

Citing chapter 2 of the 1999 constitution, he explained that the Constitution imposed a duty on the government to eradicate corruption and abuse of office, with the mass media promoting public accountability and transparency in the affairs of the government.

Speaking on the role of the media in the fight against corruption, he said that before the birth of EFCC and ICPC, the media was fighting corruption in Nigeria.

Further pointing that it is impossible to have a corrupt free country where majority of the people living in the country are sentenced to poverty, he said “the reality of a life of integrity is a mirage in any country where majority of the people have been sentenced to live in poverty”.

The lawyer added that efforts by the present administration to recover looted funds are a tip of the iceberg, though there is an improvement over previous regimes in terms of loot recovery

“What I’m saying has nothing to do with whistle-blowing,' he said. "Those of us who are interested in assisting the country to recover looted wealth in this country, I’m not talking of percentage or any reward."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Remands Lawyer In Prison For 'Stabbing Her Husband And Cutting Off His Penis'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides U.S. Likely To Sanction Patience Jonathan, Orubebe, Others Over Election Incitement, Rigging
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption HEDA Asks Judges To Emulate Justice Banjoko By Sending Corrupt Politicians To Jail
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Corruption Jimoh Ibrahim Accuses Ondo REC Of Arranging A Meeting With Him In London Over Guber Poll
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal Evans Hires New Lawyer As Ogungbeje Withdraws
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive Fired CEO Of Obasanjo Foundation Anne Welsh Deletes Facebook Account, Takes Down Personal Website Over Money Laundering Scandal
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Chaos At Lagos Airport As Immigration Imposes $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Commissioner In Charge Of SARS Loses Son To Reprisal Killings After Plateau ‘Herdsmen’ Attacks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: D’banj's One-Year-Old Son Dies In Pool Accident
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics LIST: The 12 Officials Elected Unopposed At APC Convention So Far
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Curfew In Plateau As Herdsmen Kill ‘Close To 100’ In Three Local Governments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion When Will Bukola Abiku Mesujamba Saraki Go To Jail? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Senior Police Officers 'Free Murder Suspect In Exchange For N2.5m Bribe'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘We Lost 300 Cows’ — Miyetti Allah Confirms Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Are We In A War?' — Ezekwesili Asks Buhari To Account For The Dead In Plateau Attacks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Senseless Killings: The Political Obituary Of Buhari’s Presidency By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Delegates Exchange Blows During Buhari’s Speech
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Harvest Time At EFCC? By Uche Ugboajah
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad