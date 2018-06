The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has released the list of 11 players to start Nigeria’s crunch World Cup tie against Argentina, beginning from 7pm Nigerian tie on Tuesday.

Coach Gernot Rohr made no change to the side that defeated Iceland 2-0 on Friday.

THE TEAM

Francis uzoho

Leon Balogun

William Troost-Ekong

Kenneth Omeruo

Bryan idowu

Victor Moses

Wilfred Ndidi

John Obi Mikel

Oghenekaro Etebo

Ahmed Musa

Kelechi Iheanacho