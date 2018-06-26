Soldiers Arrest Five For 'Burning' Fulani Community Of Herdsmen Who 'Killed 18' In Earlier Attack

The Nigerian Army has arrested five men for allegedly setting a Fulani community on fire after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked Demsa Local Government Area in Adamawa state.

About 18 people were killed in the attack by suspected herdsmen, while houses and properties were also burnt.

The arrest of these five comes two days after suspected herdsmen killed about 200 people in Plateau State.

Troops of 24 Brigade in Yola allegedly caught the group setting a building on fire and promptly arrested them, then handed them over to the Adamawa Police Command for proper investigation.

They were also allegedly caught with a knife, local gun and empty 10-litre jerrycan.