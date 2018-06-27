Michael Jackson's Father, Joe Jackson, Dies At 89

Joe and Michael Jackson

Joe Jackson, the father and manager of late music sensation Michael Jackson, has passed on at 89.

According to BBC, Jackson died in the early hours of Wednesday after being hospitalized for terminal pancreatic cancer.

The death of the Jackson’s family patriarch comes two days after the ninth year anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death.

Confirming the death of the founder of one of the greatest family music band, Taj Jackson, a grandson of Joe Jackson, tweeted: Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk”

The Jackson family patriarch played a huge role in the careers of The Jackson 5, as well as Michael's and Janet's.

He had five sons — Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael — and three daughters — LaToya, Rebbie, and, most famously, Janet — who all fashioned their own pop careers under Jackson's management, with varying levels of recognition.

Joe Jackson was the architect of his children's early successes, but some of them would later say he drove them with a zeal that bordered on abuse, with Michael and others alleging bullying, physical abuse and punishing work schedules.