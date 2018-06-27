Nigeria Ranked 9th Most Dangerous Country For Women

Nigeria came sixth in cultural practices that are harmful to women — cultural practices such as female genital mutilation, acid attacks, forced marriage, stoning, physical abuse or mutilation as a way of punishment, female infanticide and child marriage. Also, in situation of sexual violence like rape as an instrument of war, domestic rape, rape by strangers constraint in getting access to justice in rape cases, Nigeria came in fourth, and was also listed fourth in the survey on human trafficking.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2018

A recent report by Thomson Reuters Foundation has listed Nigeria as the ninth most dangerous country for women. 

In the report, Nigeria had unimpressive ratings in sexual violence, cultural practices, and human trafficking. On the top of the list are India, DR Congo, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria, Pakistan, Yemen and USA, who settled for the last spot on the list.  

In a survey carried out by the foundation between March 26 and May 4, 2018,  548 experts on women related matters were accessed on the following standards: health care, cultural practices, discrimination, sexual violence, Non-sexual violence and human trafficking. 

The experts surveyed were taken from workers in several fields, including health, policy making, academia and NGOs. 

SaharaReporters, New York

