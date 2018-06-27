Oshiomole Says 'Instrument Of Election Manipulation' Won't Be With PDP In 2019

“The determination to win the governorship election in Taraba and the presidential election is enough incentive for compromise... We won the Taraba governorship election in 2015, but were manoeuvred out. In 2019, those manipulation instruments will not be at their disposal," Oshiomhole said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2018

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says his party will win the governorship election in Taraba State in 2019 because the “instrument of manipulation” will not be with the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) any longer.

Aisha Alhassan, candidate of the APC, looked to be winning the election in 2015 but Darius Ishaku of the PDP was eventually declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Oshiomhole, APC won that election but was “manoeuvred out”. 

Oshiomhole said this on Wednesday when he received two delegations of Taraba State party leaders — Alhassan, Minister for Women Affairs and Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf — at the party secretariat in Abuja.

The duo were on a solidarity visit following Oshiomhole’s election as APC Chairman at the national convention last weekend.

Oshiomhole assured the delegations that one of his top priorities was to address the disputes arising from the party’s congresses and the national convention, adding that he was awaiting the report of the National Convention Committee chaired by the Jigawa State Governor, Alh. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.
 
“We must work to present a united front ahead of the 2019 general elections. Wherever we have a crack, we will mend it as soon as possible. On our part, we will be guided by principle of fairness and justice,” he said.
 
“The determination to win the governorship election in Taraba and the presidential election is enough incentive for compromise... We won the Taraba governorship election in 2015, but were manoeuvred out. In 2019, those manipulation instruments will not be at their disposal.”

Speaking on behalf of one of the delegations, Yusuf congratulated Oshiomhole on his election as National Chairman, expressing confidence in his ability to resolve disputations within the party, particularly in Taraba State. 
 
“We have witnessed with great excitement your flawless and overwhelming affirmation as the APC National Chairman,” Yusuf said.

“This unprecedented show of love and respect attests to your long-standing reputation as an honest, fearless and dispassionate leader
 
“As dedicated party members, we are not unaware of the internal problems dogging our great party but are fully convinced and confident that as the right man for the job, you will bring your well-known competence and impartiality to bear on all the contentious issues awaiting your attention, especially as they affect Taraba State.” He said.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Afenifere: Time For Buhari To Choose Between Being President Of Nigeria And Being Grand Patron Of Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Officials And Fayose Planning To Manipulate Ekiti Election, Says Fayemi​
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Police: If Ekiti Election Was To hold Today, We'll Press One Or Two Buttons And We're Ready
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Releases Senator Abaribe Four Days After Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC’s New National Chairman ‘Overburdened By Heavy Corruption’, Says PDP
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics LIST: The 12 Officials Elected Unopposed At APC Convention So Far
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Chaos At Lagos Airport As Immigration Imposes $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Gen. Williams Upbraids President Buhari Over Herdsmen Killings.
Insurgency 'Security Chiefs Have No Shame' — Retired General Gives Damning Verdict On Handling Of Plateau Killings
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders FG To Take Over Deziani's Land In Lekki Worth N325m
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME The Nigerian Cattle Herder Doesn’t Carry Anything More Than A Stick, Buhari Says In Plateau
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'He's On His Own' — Miyetti Allah Disowns Official Who Said Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere: Time For Buhari To Choose Between Being President Of Nigeria And Being Grand Patron Of Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency CLOSE-UP: Who Is Bala Ciroma, The Criminal Investigator 'From EFCC' Appointed To Restore Peace To Plateau?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Michael Jackson's Father, Joe Jackson, Dies At 89
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Security Operatives Manhandle Ezekwezili During One-Man Protest Against Killings By 'Terrorist Herdsmen'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Ongoing Pipeline Project Will 'Soon' Deliver 3,600MW Of Electricity — In Addition To Gas
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Shinkafi, Ex-Zamfara Gov, Succeeds In Delaying N450m Money Laundering Trial By Four Months
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka ON DEMAND: A Language Of Non-Capitulation, Non-Appeasement!
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad