BREAKING: World Bank Approves $2.1bn Loan For Nigeria

Benmessaoud pictured at a previous occasion with VP Yemi Osinbajo

The World Bank has approved a $2.1bn loan for Nigeria to invest in nutrition, electricity, fiscal transparency, polio eradication, women’s economic empowerment, reduction of soil erosion, public finance and national statistics.

This was made known by in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

The projects approved by the International Development Association, the bank’s low-interest arm, are expected to support Nigeria’s economic growth plan.

According to the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Rachid Benmessaoud, “The Federal Government of Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan identifies human capital investment, restoring growth, and building a competitive economy as its key pillars."

More than half of the loans would be used to fund power and climate change projects and boost fiscal transparency.