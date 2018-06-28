Soldiers Arrest 'Two Fulani Herdsmen', One Other 'Involved In Plateau Killings'

The Operation Save Haven Military Task force claims it has paraded three suspects involved in the latest massacre by suspected herdsmen in Plateau State.

Paraded on Wednesday, the Operation said the suspects were arrested at Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were paraded in Jos over the attacks in which suspected herdsmen killed more than 100 on Saturday night.

Also arrested were 14 other persons for "causing civil unrest" in the state.

Speaking with newsmen, spokesman of the STF, Umar Adams, identified two of the suspects to be Fulani herdsmen while the third suspect was of Berom, an ethnic group in Plateau State.

Umar explained that the suspects were arrested clutching sophisticated rifles in the course of the attack.

“We all know that some days back, some villages in Barkin Ladi were attacked and these three suspects were arrested in connection with that," Adams said.

“As our men were repelling the attacks in those areas, we arrested these suspects with four rifles, three locally made guns and one AK47. The other 14 people were arrested in connection with civil unrest recently experienced in the state.”

Promising that more arrests would be made, Mr Adams said that the suspects were still being investigated.