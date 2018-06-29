I Didn't Collect N250m From Tinubu To Drop My Governorship Ambition, Says Osun Speaker

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2018

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Najeem Salam, says despite the efforts by some politicians to witchhunt him, his dream of becoming the next Governor of Osun State remains valid.

On Thursday at the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the lawmaker announced that he would be contesting in the forthcoming governorship election.

He revealed that some merchants of falsehood had since been peddling lies against him that he received a lump sum of N250m from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to drop his governorship dream and throw his weight behind an undisclosed aspirant.

Salam said it was impossible for him to still come out to contest if truly he was paid not to contest.

He said: “They came up with falsehood that I went to Lagos and I was paid to drop my governorship ambition. It is not true. There is no way I would come out this way if I had been paid.

“Would they not ask me the reason behind my declaration if truly I had been paid to drop my ambition? No amount of blackmail can stop me.”

