Akeredolu's Wife: AAUA Students Are The Most Irresponsible I've Ever Seen In My Life

“The AAUA students are the most irresponsible students I have ever seen in my life and you can go anywhere to quote me," she said. “The old age commands respect and just like the example I gave you, the confrontation I had with the AAUA Students, and some of them even wished me dead. Some of them said 'oh, we learnt she is a breast cancer survivor, she should have died.' Can you imagine that?"

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 01, 2018

Mrs. Akeredolu speaking at the event on Saturday

Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu, wife of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has lampooned the students of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) on their social media useage.

Mrs. Akeredolu said that the undergraduates of the state-owned university are the "most irresponsible students” she has ever come across in the use of the “WhatsApp and Facebook platforms" concerning issues in the state.

She spoke at the maiden edition of the Ondo State Social Media Day (OSMD) held at the T.I. Francis Auditorium of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) at the weekend.

The event, organised by a young business entrepreneur, Mr. Gbenga Adene, was in celebration of the Social Media Day, and was attended by some young social media business partners from the state.

Recounting her experience at the event, the Ondo Governor’s wife said the social media, which has no censorship, has now been a platform for the younger generation to throw all sorts of abuse at the elderly in the society.

She narrated how the AAUA students took to the social media during the protest against the hike in their school fees, to hurl abuses at her for justifying her husband’s action. Mrs. Akeredolu said the undergraduate students mocked her as a breast cancer survivor and also wished her dead for supporting the heavy increase in their school fees.

“The AAUA students are the most irresponsible students I have ever seen in my life and you can go anywhere to quote me," she said.

“They took to the social media mostly on the WhatsApp page to insult me because they were protesting over an increase in their school fees and I was talking about the breast cancer while also justifying the hike in the fee.

“The old age commands respect and just like the example I gave you, the confrontation I had with the AAUA Students, and some of them even wished me dead. Some of them said 'oh, we learnt she is a breast cancer survivor, she should have died.' Can you imagine that?

“Because you are protesting against increment of your school fees, you go to that extent, you went to wish somebody dead."

Sahara Reporters reported that the utterances of the first lady didn’t go down well with some students who were present at the event, as they angrily marched out of the venue in "slight protest".

The atmosphere also led to heated dispute between the security details attached to her and some of the protesting student leaders who demanded immediate apology for such statement.   

Expressing displeasure with the first lady's utterances, one of the protesting students told Sahara Reporters: “The statement from the Governor’s wife is very reckless and also insulting to the entire students of Ondo state. I can’t imagine how an important public office holder will be describing the students of tertiary institution as irresponsible.

“If AAUA students were to be heavily present here today, you know this university and the entire town would have been set on fire with such useless statements from the wife a Governor who prides herself as digital mama on the Facebook.

“Honestly, the woman must apologize for this statement and we shall take it up if she refuses because she and her husband have gradually ruined our future with the evil increase they did on tertiary institutions in this state."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Kwankwaso: PDP Will Defeat Buhari If It Picks Its Candidate From One Of The '3K States'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Journalism Everything Is Wrong With Our Nation, Says Tambuwal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku: I Never Stole Government Money… If I Did, Obasanjo Would Have Exposed Me
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM I Came Back To Nigeria From Harvard To Fix Nigeria's Public Procurement Process, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM DSS, Police Threaten To Disrupt Akure Launch Of Ezekwesili’s Red Card Movement
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Oshiomole Says 'Instrument Of Election Manipulation' Won't Be With PDP In 2019
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Kwankwaso: PDP Will Defeat Buhari If It Picks Its Candidate From One Of The '3K States'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Foreign Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Acting Chairman Plan To Embezzle Over N1bn With Promotion Exercise
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Journalism Everything Is Wrong With Our Nation, Says Tambuwal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Helmsman And His Herdsmen By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 'The IG Is A Thief' — Mobile Policemen Block Maiduguri-Kano Highway To Protest Seven Months Without Pay
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency REPORT: Herdsmen Have Been Renaming Plateau Villages Attacked And Conquered
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Akon And His Crew Talked Their Way Into Entering Nigeria Without Visa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Soldiers' Friends/Families Affected As Military Issues Social Media Guidelines To Personnel
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections BREAKING: INEC Confirms Attempts To Clone PVCs And Sell Them Online
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: I Never Stole Government Money… If I Did, Obasanjo Would Have Exposed Me
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption SERAP Opposes Buhari’s Plan To Share $322m Abacha Loot Among Poor Households
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Property Dispute: US Court Rules In favour Of MFM Over Breakaway Pastors
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad