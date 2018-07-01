Atiku: I Never Stole Government Money… If I Did, Obasanjo Would Have Exposed Me

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has again challenged anyone with corrupt charges against him to come forward.

He declared that he has never stolen government money and that if he did, his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, would have been the first person to expose him. He said that the country does not need another Buhari who would further divide Nigeria and deepen the wounds.

Atiku, who has indicated interest in contesting the 2019 presidential election, made this known during an interview with Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu.

He said: “The leader Nigeria needs urgently is one who can unite the country and heal the deep wounds, not another Buhari who would further divide Nigeria and deepen the wounds.

“Check my records, Dele; my office as Vice President reflected the best of Nigeria; the guys were young and vibrant, and I gave them the wings to fly.”

Maintaining that he had never stolen government money, Atiku challenged anyone with evidence of corruption against him to come forward.

“I have thrown the challenge repeatedly that anyone who has any corrupt charges against me should come forward,” he said.

“I never stole government money. Do you think President Obasanjo would not have exposed me if there was any such act of stealing?

“The youth have every right to ask and be answered convincingly. The youth of today are confident and bold. No leader can treat them as nobody. But, in my case, they have been lied to about Atiku and fed with a lot of propaganda. I applied to America for visa, which was not granted. A man who is afraid of being arrested won’t go near the American embassy, it is simple logic.

“If America says come today, I will board the flight and go there soonest. Perhaps, America was fed with lies about me. It is normal in politics. The Indian and Kenyan leaders could not visit America at a time. America is not like Nigeria where we convict people on the pages of newspapers.”