Plateau Killings Done To Tarnish The Reputation Of the President, Says Buhari Media Organisation

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), a support group for the President, says the recent attacks on three local government areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the death of more than 100 people, were planned and executed by the political opponents of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group, according to NAN, made this assertion in a statement released by Austin Braimo, Chairman of the organisation, and Cassidy Madueke, the Secretary, in Abuja on June 29.

The statement blamed the opponents of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the killings in Plateau State, saying that the aim was to replace the recent successful national convention of the ruling party with "tears, sorrows and blood".

"This was done to tarnish the reputation of the President and cast the image of APC in bad light, just for the desperate opposition to gain some political advantage," read the statement.

"It was also gathered that illegal roadblocks were set up by the hired assassins to carry out their nefarious and dastardly hatchet act of man’s inhumanity to man. Almost 90 people were cut down in their prime near Jos, Plateau Capital. The APC today is laden with heavy hearts by the mass killing of innocent breadwinners, women and children, under the guise of herdsmen versus farmers’ unrest.”

The group blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the bloodshed, and appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the Buhari-led administration.

“BMO is appealing to Nigerians to show love to Mr. President and show avowed resistance to the unpatriotic people who are working hard to pull the President and his party down," it said.

"The opposition PDP might have achieved its sadistic media objectives of casting pall on the APC and the Federal Government, but doing that on a field soaked with human blood is regrettable and unpardonable. No amount of calculated distractions or ill-will would prevent President Buhari from fulfilling his electoral promises of security, unity, equity and development to Nigerians."