'I Don't Want To Land In Kuje Prison', Says Dalung As He Asks Pinnick To Vacate NFF For Giwa

The Federal Government has ordered Chris Giwa, the winner of the Nigeria Football federation (NFF) elections held in 2014, to assume chairmanship of the federation, while the current board under the leadership of Amaju Pinnick vacates office with immediate effect in respect for a court ruling.

Directing Giwa to assume office, in a statement on Monday, the Minister of Youth and sport Solomon Dalung said: "I have been directed to notify you of the Orders dated June 5th 2018 made by Honorable Justice M. H. Kurya sitting at the Federal High Court Jos in respect of the above mentioned suit between Yahaya Adama Vs Alhaji Aminu Maigari which states that the election of the NFF held on August 26, 2014 under the leadership of Amb Chris Giwa be given recognition pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed in this case and that the purported ban of the Executive Committee elected on August 26, 2014 from football activities of the NFF is unconstitutional, null and void."

Warning that disobedience to the court ruling would constitute a threat to the rule of law, Dalung advised the current board to comply with the order of the court

"It is trite law that court orders are sacrosanct and any acts of disobedience to it constitutes threat to the rule of law," he said. "Consequent upon the above, you are hereby advised to comply with the orders of court made therein which for now, is the valid and binding order of court, in the absence of any other subsisting order or judgment to the contrary."

Further pointing that the directive was not from him but was a court order Dalung said: “This is a court order and not from Dalung. I will not want to go to Kuje prison because of disobedience of court orders. Therefore, I hereby comply with the court orders of June 5th 2018, while Mr Amaju Pinnick and others are also directed to comply with same.”

The court order compels all parties involved, from the defendant to the Minister of Youth and Sports, the inspector General of Police and the law enforcement agencies, to enforce the orders made by the the court on 19th September 2014 and 23rd October 2014, and give recognition to the General Assembly Meeting and election of the NFF held on 26th August 2014 under the leadership of Amb Chris Giwa pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice filed in this case.