Court Grants Jonathan's Yobe Campaign Coordinator Bail In N229m Fraud Trial

Justice Hammada Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, on Tuesday granted bail to Dr. Audu Bulama, a former Minister; Hon. Mohammed Kadai, Abba Gana Tata, Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks, who are on trial for alleged criminal conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of over N 229m.

Apart from being a former Minister, Bulama was also a Coordinator of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organization. He was arraigned Kadai, a former Commissioner for Integrated and Rural Development in Yobe State and Deputy Coordinator of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organization, Yobe State; Abba Gana Tata; Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the defendants on seven-count charge of criminal conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to EFCC, the defendants conspired to make cash transactions above threshold without going through financial institution.

Ruling on the bail application on Tuesday, Justice Dashen admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50m with two sureties in the sum of N25m in like sum. The sureties must be civil servants not below the rank of a Director. The sureties must be residents of Damaturu with landed properties.

Also, all the defendants must submit their international passports to the Registrar and properties of the sureties must be verified by the registrar of the court.

The case has been adjourned to September 24 for continuation of trial.

