Lagos Excited As Macron Becomes First President To Visit Fela's Afrika Shrine

Macron's visit will mark a milestone, as he becomes the first President to ever visit the shrine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2018

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Steve Ayorinde, has expressed his delight with the visit of French President David Macron, who visited the new Afrika Shrine in Lagos on Tuesday.

“It’s a pleasant surprise that Macron chose to celebrate the cultural scene in Lagos,” Ayorinde said.

The French President, who arrived Abuja earlier on Tuesday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss plans to forge closer ties between France and Nigeria, and to improve trade with French colonies and other Anglophone countries.

Located at Ikeja Lagos, the new Afrika Shrine was built after the original shrine by the Nigerian Music Legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti was burnt down in 1977.

The French President is expected to officially launch the African Cultural Season, which takes place in France in 2020, at an event showcasing music, fashion and theatre.

Macron’s venue choice for the launch has come as a surprise to many Nigerians, given its association with the anti-establishment musician.

Further speaking on Macron’s visit, Ayorinde added: “But it didn’t come as a shock, knowing that France is a very cultural country and knowing that Macron is a young president.”

