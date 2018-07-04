AAUA Students Give Akeredolu's Wife Seven Days To Apologise For ‘Most Irresponsible’ Comment

Undergraduate students of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State have issued a seven-day ultimatum within which Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, wife of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, must tender an apology over her “uncharitable” comment about them.

Last weekend, Mrs. Akeredolu had lashed out at students of the state-owned university over their usage of the social media, saying: “The AAUA students are the most irresponsible students I have ever seen in my life and you can go anywhere to quote me.

“The old age commands respect and just like the example I gave you, the confrontation I had with the AAUA Students, and some of them even wished me dead. Some of them said 'oh, we learnt she is a breast cancer survivor, she should have died.' Can you imagine that?”

But the students have described the statement from the Governor's wife as “disappointing”, considering her status as apublic figure and mother.

In a press statement signed by Temitope Eyinla, President of the Students Union Government (SUG) and Oyashina Ibrahim, Secretary, the students told Mrs Akeredolu to desist from using derogatory and labeling words on them.

They threatened to seek redress in court if the Governor's wife refuses to issue an apology.

“To set the records straight, it is a known fact that AAUA students are known for record of good conduct in behaviour, character and learning, as well as massive academic excellence,” they said in the statement.

“So, for a public figure as ranked as the wife of the Governor to have painted us in such a very bad Light is not only delusional but is also a figment of her imagination.

“We therefore urge her to desist from this business of label, defamation, calumny and deliberate assassination of our character as 21st century students.

“Her statement is devoid of the motherly role and status that the society has placed on her, especially as a staunch crusader of the campaign against breast cancer (BRECAN INITIATIVE) with so many student-ambassadors among us who share in the ideology; does that mean they are also irresponsible? We are highly disappointed in her for uttering such derogatory remarks about us.

“On this note, we wish to further reiterate and state it emphatically, that we the entire students of AAUA including the seen and unseen forces of aluta radical militants, hereby demand an apology from the wife of the Ondo state Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu within an ultimatum of seven days or we will be forced take necessary legal actions.”