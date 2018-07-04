Seven Teenage Girls, Three Children Washed Away By Floods In Niger State

Eight bodies were recovered and many others feared dead on Tuesday following a downpour in Rafi-Gora village and Gangare Saji in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger state.

Confirming the number of casualties from the downpour, Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Inga, told newsmen in Minna that seven teenage girls were washed away by the flood in Rafin-Gora market while three children also died in Anguwan Gangare Saji.

Narrating the incident, Inga said the girls were inside a shop in Rafi-Gora market while the three children in Gangare Saji fell inside a pit toilet while attempting to remove a flip flop that fell inside.

The DG said that the bodies were recovered by local divers with the assistance of some officials of NSEMA.

Explaining that the number of deaths of missing person cannot be ascertained, Inga said that a boy was, however, rescued by a truck driver in Rafi-Gora village.

“Though, for now, we cannot ascertain the number of deaths or missing persons. The boy that survived was holding tight to a tree when the truck driver saw him and rescued him,” he said.

He assured the public that efforts were ongoing to recover the remaining bodies caught in the tragedy.