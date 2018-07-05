Atiku '100% With The National Assembly' On Creation Of State Police

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has expressed complete support for the National Assembly's moves to sanction the creation of state police.

During its plenary on Tuesday, the Senate mandated its ad hoc committee to begin the process of constitutional amendment towards achieving this purpose.

In a statement he released on Wednesday, Atiku threw his weight behind the lawmakers, saying they showed courage in addressing the security situation in the country.

“A peculiar crisis demands a decisive action, and I am one hundred percent behind the national assembly in its efforts to strengthen the hands of state governments in providing security to their citizens," he said.

“Nigeria must show, by words and action, that the lives of our armed forces and the police and indeed, of any Nigerian matter to us. Even one loss of life is a loss too many.”

He urged Nigerians to praise the effforts of the law makers, and states to create ways that could nullify the action of criminals.

He also commiserated with families of the seven policemen that were killed on Tuesday in Abuja.