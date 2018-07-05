Atiku '100% With The National Assembly' On Creation Of State Police

“A peculiar crisis demands a decisive action, and I am one hundred percent behind the national assembly in its efforts to strengthen the hands of state governments in providing security to their citizens," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2018

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has expressed complete support for the National Assembly's moves to sanction the creation of state police.

During its plenary on Tuesday, the Senate mandated its ad hoc committee to begin the process of constitutional amendment towards achieving this purpose.

In a statement he released on Wednesday, Atiku threw his weight behind the lawmakers, saying they showed courage in addressing the security situation in the country.

“A peculiar crisis demands a decisive action, and I am one hundred percent behind the national assembly in its efforts to strengthen the hands of state governments in providing security to their citizens," he said.

“Nigeria must show, by words and action, that the lives of our armed forces and the police and indeed, of any Nigerian matter to us. Even one loss of life is a loss too many.”

He urged Nigerians to praise the effforts of the law makers, and states to create ways that could nullify the action of criminals.

He also commiserated with families of the seven policemen that were killed on Tuesday in Abuja.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Old Ally Named Chairman As Breakaway APC Faction Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Holds Emergency Meeting With Three APC Governors
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics ‘APC Has Been A Monumental Disaster, Worse Than PDP’ — R-APC Explains Why it Broke Out Of Ruling Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Dismisses Breakaway Faction, Says R-APC Leaders ‘Not Actual Members Of Our Party’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 'Slap', Raised Voices As Governor Okowa's Brother, Delta SSG Brawl Over Untreated File
0 Comments
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamu Ciroma, Ex-CBN Governor And Ex-Finance Minister, Dies At 84
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Arts Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Old Ally Named Chairman As Breakaway APC Faction Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Holds Emergency Meeting With Three APC Governors
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics ‘APC Has Been A Monumental Disaster, Worse Than PDP’ — R-APC Explains Why it Broke Out Of Ruling Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Dismisses Breakaway Faction, Says R-APC Leaders ‘Not Actual Members Of Our Party’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics AT A GLANCE: The 38 Individuals Pushing The Breakaway APC Faction
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Buhari Asks CAN: How Can Anyone Suggest That I, Being Fulani, Am In Support Of ‘Killings’?
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Macron: How I Discovered Lagos And The Afrika Shrine In 2002
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Slap', Raised Voices As Governor Okowa's Brother, Delta SSG Brawl Over Untreated File
0 Comments
Opinion Talent Vs Hard Work — Lessons From Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Who is Macron’s Newfound Friend By Mide Ayeni
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamu Ciroma, Ex-CBN Governor And Ex-Finance Minister, Dies At 84
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM AAUA Students Give Akeredolu's Wife Seven Days To Apologise For ‘Most Irresponsible’ Comment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad