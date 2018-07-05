NDLEA Uncovers 7.5kg Of Cocaine Hidden In Oil Well Equipment In Port Harcourt

”A major cocaine seizure has been made at the Onne Seaport in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. According to reports, the 7.5kg of cocaine was smartly concealed in two flanges. Flanges are oil-well equipment made of tough and thick steel," Onochie said. “The examination of the container that brought them in lasted for 10 days. The discovery of the illicit drug entailed the use of cranes, fork lifts and electric metal cutting equipment."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2018

Lauretta Onochi, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, has revealed how 7.5kg of cocaine was seized by the National Drug law enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Onochie said the cocaine was seized at the Onne seaport in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She said the drugs were concealed in two flanges and that electric metal cutting equipment had to be used to cut the oil equipment open.

She wrote: ”A major cocaine seizure has been made at the Onne Seaport in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. According to reports, the 7.5kg of cocaine was smartly concealed in two flanges. Flanges are oil-well equipment made of tough and thick steel.

“The examination of the container that brought them in lasted for 10 days. The discovery of the illicit drug entailed the use of cranes, fork lifts and electric metal cutting equipment. “

Lauretta thanked the NDLEA for this discovery “despite overwhelming challenges".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME REPORT: Senate Could Suspend Omo-Agege For 180 Days Over Mace Theft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME With Locally-Made Guns, 'Herdsmen Kill' Woman, Four Others In Adamawa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Blood And Fire, How June Made Nigerians Sad
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Saraki’s Wife Claims British Citizenship To Conceal Fraudulent Offshore Transactions
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Armed Attackers 'Kill' Seven Policemen In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Soldiers Arrest 21 'Involved' In Plateau Killings And Reprisals
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Arts Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Old Ally Named Chairman As Breakaway APC Faction Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Holds Emergency Meeting With Three APC Governors
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics ‘APC Has Been A Monumental Disaster, Worse Than PDP’ — R-APC Explains Why it Broke Out Of Ruling Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Dismisses Breakaway Faction, Says R-APC Leaders ‘Not Actual Members Of Our Party’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics AT A GLANCE: The 38 Individuals Pushing The Breakaway APC Faction
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Buhari Asks CAN: How Can Anyone Suggest That I, Being Fulani, Am In Support Of ‘Killings’?
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Macron: How I Discovered Lagos And The Afrika Shrine In 2002
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Slap', Raised Voices As Governor Okowa's Brother, Delta SSG Brawl Over Untreated File
0 Comments
Opinion Talent Vs Hard Work — Lessons From Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Who is Macron’s Newfound Friend By Mide Ayeni
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamu Ciroma, Ex-CBN Governor And Ex-Finance Minister, Dies At 84
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM AAUA Students Give Akeredolu's Wife Seven Days To Apologise For ‘Most Irresponsible’ Comment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad