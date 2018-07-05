NDLEA Uncovers 7.5kg Of Cocaine Hidden In Oil Well Equipment In Port Harcourt

Lauretta Onochi, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, has revealed how 7.5kg of cocaine was seized by the National Drug law enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Onochie said the cocaine was seized at the Onne seaport in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She said the drugs were concealed in two flanges and that electric metal cutting equipment had to be used to cut the oil equipment open.

She wrote: ”A major cocaine seizure has been made at the Onne Seaport in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. According to reports, the 7.5kg of cocaine was smartly concealed in two flanges. Flanges are oil-well equipment made of tough and thick steel.

“The examination of the container that brought them in lasted for 10 days. The discovery of the illicit drug entailed the use of cranes, fork lifts and electric metal cutting equipment. “

Lauretta thanked the NDLEA for this discovery “despite overwhelming challenges".