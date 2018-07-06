Atiku On Saraki’s Acquittal: I Also Won Multiple Corruption Suits In My Days Of Trial As VP

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2018

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, says the Supreme Court judgement freeing Senate President Bukola Saraki for false assets declaration charges proves that “the judiciary is the last hope not only for the common man, but for all men, and the real bastion of equity and good governance in any society”.

In a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Friday, Atiku said the judgement reminded him of how he won “multiple suits on corruption” in his days as Vice President.

“I believe that this judgment has given hope to Nigerians in their quest in seeking redress on grounds that the judiciary will always be fair and firm,” he said.

“I am a firm believer in the rule of law and I will never forget the role the judiciary played in emboldening me to continue with my efforts to provide good and quality leadership for Nigeria and Nigerians. 

“The multiple suits on corruption which I won in my days of trial as Vice President will never be forgotten in a hurry. It was an independent, firm and fair judiciary that made it all possible.”

SaharaReporters, New York

