False Assets Declaration: Saraki Has Proven His Innocence, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says Senate President Bukola Saraki has proven his innocence of the false assets declaration charges against him.

Shortly after becoming Senate President in 2015, Saraki began battling charges of false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The CCT eventually acquitted him but the Federal Government filed an appeal, which the Supreme Court finally decided on Friday by dismissing.

Responding on Saturday in tweets released via his official Twitter handle, Buhari said: “Senate President @bukolasaraki has persevered through what has no doubt been a tortuous judicial process. In the end, he has established his innocence; the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.

“This is exactly what I did in the three elections in which I contested, before 2015. I was cheated, and I went to court each time, a firm believer in the primacy of the rule of law. The fourth time, God made it possible for me to be victorious and emerge as President of Nigeria.

“Regardless of the challenges the Nigerian judiciary is currently facing, it is one of the cornerstones of our democracy, and no one should be allowed to undermine it. The Supreme Court has spoken, and our democracy is stronger for it.”