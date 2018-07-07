False Assets Declaration: Saraki Has Proven His Innocence, Says Buhari

“Senate President @bukolasaraki has persevered through what has no doubt been a tortuous judicial process. In the end, he has established his innocence; the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged," Buhari said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 07, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari says Senate President Bukola Saraki has proven his innocence of the false assets declaration charges against him.

Shortly after becoming Senate President in 2015, Saraki began battling charges of false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). 

The CCT eventually acquitted him but the Federal Government filed an appeal, which the Supreme Court finally decided on Friday by dismissing.

Responding on Saturday in tweets released via his official Twitter handle, Buhari said: “Senate President @bukolasaraki has persevered through what has no doubt been a tortuous judicial process. In the end, he has established his innocence; the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.

“This is exactly what I did in the three elections in which I contested, before 2015. I was cheated, and I went to court each time, a firm believer in the primacy of the rule of law. The fourth time, God made it possible for me to be victorious and emerge as President of Nigeria.

“Regardless of the challenges the Nigerian judiciary is currently facing, it is one of the cornerstones of our democracy, and no one should be allowed to undermine it. The Supreme Court has spoken, and our democracy is stronger for it.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EXCLUSIVE: How Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun Skipped NYSC, Forged Certificate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Lawmakers 'Blackmailing' Adeosun Into Releasing Billions — 'Because They Have Something On Her'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics R-APC’s Galadima: If I Tell The National Assembly To Impeach Buhari Today, They Will
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics In Cryptic Pro-PDP, Anti-APC Song, Melaye Says ‘Bye-Bye To Jatijati’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Sheikh Gumi: You Can't Change Buhari... Even The Person In The Other Room Can't Get Ideas Into His Head
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 'Slap', Raised Voices As Governor Okowa's Brother, Delta SSG Brawl Over Untreated File
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Arts Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News ‘You’re Barren Of Every Essential Honour’ — Ex-Senate President Pens Scorching Open Letter Against Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: How Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun Skipped NYSC, Forged Certificate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Lawmakers 'Blackmailing' Adeosun Into Releasing Billions — 'Because They Have Something On Her'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education 'She Sent Me Her Nudes First' — Sacked OAU Lecturer Gives His Side Of Sex-For-Marks Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics R-APC’s Galadima: If I Tell The National Assembly To Impeach Buhari Today, They Will
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics In Cryptic Pro-PDP, Anti-APC Song, Melaye Says ‘Bye-Bye To Jatijati’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Sheikh Gumi: You Can't Change Buhari... Even The Person In The Other Room Can't Get Ideas Into His Head
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 'Slap', Raised Voices As Governor Okowa's Brother, Delta SSG Brawl Over Untreated File
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police Dismiss Officer Who Killed Corps Member In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Fayose Thinking Like An Armed Robber, Says Oshiomhole On Ekiti Gov’s Rigging Allegation
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Buhari Asks CAN: How Can Anyone Suggest That I, Being Fulani, Am In Support Of ‘Killings’?
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad