Herdsmen: Buhari Can’t Back Killers – Kalu

President Muhammadu Buhari and Orji Uzor Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu said that only a sick man or woman will accuse President Muhammadu Buhari of supporting herdsmen killing innocent Nigerians in the country.

According to Kalu, the Buhari he knows cannot support killing of citizens under his administration.

Kalu spoke in his residence in Abuja while hosting the outgoing Czech Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Pavel Mikes, to a dinner.

Those who attended the dinner included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), former National Chairman of APC, John Odigie-Oyegun and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.

Kalu said “It’s surprising when people will accuse our President of supporting herdsmen. It’s a sick man or woman that will be able to say that.

“I don’t know why a President of Nigeria would be expected to aid people to kill his citizens. It’s embarrassing to even hear that. There is no way any man elected by the people will leave…. and be doing other things.

“The issue of herdsmen has become a big challenge to us since government dismantled Boko Haram. It’s embarrassing to continue to see where human being will kill their fellow human beings. It is not acceptable to anybody created by God,” Kalu said.

Being a former governor himself, he charged state governors to do more to end the series of herdsmen killings in the country.

Speaking with journalists on APC, Kalu said “APC is on track, it is the most progressive party in Nigeria and Sub-Sahara Africa. We are very ready for the next task.”

On whether truce was in sight in APC since Buba Galadima attended the dinner, he said “There was no meeting, it was dinner. Buba Galadima had been my personal friend. You remember I went to school in the University of Maiduguri. I know him and Dr. Haman Sule through President Buhari. I invited him for this dinner and he came.

“Through our new comrade chairman, we have engaged most of them to get them back. We will control it because it is a family matter. In every family, you quarrel. All arms of the APC are busy talking, as much as we can talk to them. There is no panic.

“We have not got to the destination. The destination is to bring back an APC President in 2019, which is Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Speaking on the outgoing Ambassador, the former Abia governor said “On behalf of my family, I want to specially appreciate the outgoing Czech Ambassador to Nigeria. The Ambassador has been our friend all the time he was here. I also want to thank him for his untiring efforts as a Dean of European Diplomatic Corps to ascertain that all levels of our government maintain rule of law.

“When government fails to observe rule of law as an instrument of great change, we will have problems because to us the rule of law is more important. It is the softer part of the democratic process.

“To me, rule of law is the software of democratic process. If you get the software right, you will also have the hardware right. Thank you for those efforts and I want to thank you for those efforts that the European Union is putting on to make sure Nigeria’s democracy stands,” Kalu said.

The outgoing Ambassador thanked Kalu for hosting him and his family.

Explaining that he sought for extension to stay in Nigeria for about five years after his first three years expired, Mikes said that he found out that Nigeria was a complex nation.

According to him, he discovered a good friend in Kalu, who is always busy and working hard to promote Nigeria abroad.

