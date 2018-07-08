R-APC’s Galadima: I Was Locked Up 38 Times Because Of Buhari But Now He Says He Doesn’t Need Me

Buba Galadima, National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), has recalled how he was questioned, intimidated and locked up in the past because of President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Galadima, who supported Buhari each of the four times he contested for President, and was National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), lamented that the President subsequently denied him after winning the 2015 presidential election, saying he didn’t need his votes or his supporters.

“I don’t have problem with Buhari. I assisted him since 2002 January. I made contributions more than even him in becoming the president,” he said while appearing as a guest on an African Independent Television (AIT) programme.

“I should tell the world that because of him, I have suffered intimidation, arrests, questioning, locked up 38 times. Not only that. I was detained and tried for treason, put underground dungeon, chained in the hands and legs because of him.”

Galadima said a lot of people around Buhari who were receiving money from the government of the day during past elections, conducting fake researches and using their positions as members of trade unions to say the elections were free and fair, are today the President’s people.

“I have made more inputs than those in Buhari’s kitchen cabinet. I have been with him when these charlatans around were fighting us because of him. Where were all these fair-weather friends?” he asked.

“He never gave us anything when we made all the sacrifices, used our cash to campaign, sell our properties to send our children to school, feed ourselves.

“Mr. President did a world press conference [after the 2015 election] to say that he does not need my vote, the votes of my supporters, my family, those who interact with me. He didn’t mention any specific reason.

“I dare say that I am more honest. I have more integrity. I am second to nobody in this country. I made sacrifice to bring about the formation of the party. I can’t watch or sit idly to see that happen.”

Last week, Galadima led some members of the APC to form a breakaway group, saying the ruling party had been “a monumental disaster, worse than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government it replaced

He subsequently basted that the breakaway faction of the ruling party has enough support in the National Assembly to impeach the President, saying: “I want to say that today, as I sit here, if I give a directive to our members in the National Assembly to impeach for constitutional infractions, it would be carried out because we have that majority.”